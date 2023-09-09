iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. iBio shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 516,657 shares trading hands.

iBio Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get iBio alerts:

Insider Activity

In other iBio news, insider Martin Brenner sold 47,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $27,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,391 shares in the company, valued at $121,770.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,730 shares of company stock worth $34,443 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iBio

iBio Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iBio by 178.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iBio by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 54,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBio in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBio by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78,692 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iBio during the second quarter worth about $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.