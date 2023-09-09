iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. iBio shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 516,657 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
In other iBio news, insider Martin Brenner sold 47,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $27,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,391 shares in the company, valued at $121,770.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,730 shares of company stock worth $34,443 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
