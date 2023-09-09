IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Insider Sells $52,162.11 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) insider Jason Throne sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $52,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Throne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Jason Throne sold 2,100 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $63,063.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Jason Throne sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $125,450.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $218,155.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.75. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 164.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDYA. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 27.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

