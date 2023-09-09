Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded to Neutral by Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

INFY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.57.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Infosys by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

