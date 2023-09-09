Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,957 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 132,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PM opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.20. The company has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.