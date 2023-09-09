Insider Buying: Oakridge International Limited (ASX:OAK) Insider Purchases A$200,000.00 in Stock

Oakridge International Limited (ASX:OAK – Get Free Report) insider Con Unerkov purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$200,000.00 ($129,032.26).

Oakridge International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of nurse call hardware and software solutions for use in hospitals, aged care, disability care, and supported independent living facilities. The company was formerly known as Xped Limited and changed its name to Oakridge International Limited in April 2021.

