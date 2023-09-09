Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $234,666.21 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 18,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $234,666.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,274,328.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %
FOLD opened at $12.57 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 157.79%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOLD
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amicus Therapeutics
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.