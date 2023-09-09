Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $234,666.21 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 18,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $234,666.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,274,328.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

FOLD opened at $12.57 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 157.79%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

