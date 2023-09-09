Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Sells $215,025.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $215,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,177,516.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $214,425.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $169,700.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Gary Bowman sold 1,250 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $40,287.50.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $118,462.50.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $36.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.19). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

