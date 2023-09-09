Insider Selling: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Major Shareholder Sells $198,000.00 in Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,490,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,560,117.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 60,976 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $665,857.92.

On Monday, August 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 60,858 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $712,647.18.

On Thursday, August 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 139,280 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,273.60.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 46,778 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $683,894.36.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EYPT opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $15.63.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.03 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.58% and a negative net margin of 283.81%. As a group, analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EYPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

Further Reading

