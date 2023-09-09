Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $550,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,891.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.46. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.55.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Securities upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

