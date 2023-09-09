Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO Sells $211,531.51 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 52,751 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $211,531.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,314 shares in the company, valued at $867,419.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TDUP opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDUP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $2.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upfront Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth about $4,748,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 138.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,284,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,679 shares in the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 68.8% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,996,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,020 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

