Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells 407 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $250.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.10. The company has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.15, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.23. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $252.29.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.71.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

