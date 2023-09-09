Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given New $215.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $270.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PODD. Citigroup upgraded shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insulet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $343.00 to $208.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $286.67.

Insulet stock opened at $171.92 on Wednesday. Insulet has a 52-week low of $170.87 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 30.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Insulet by 78.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,347,000 after acquiring an additional 66,814 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $6,547,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

