Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at UBS Group

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.06. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,636 shares of company stock worth $762,279. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

