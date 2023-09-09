International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 121,064 shares.
International Isotopes Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.
International Isotopes Company Profile
International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Fluorine Products.
