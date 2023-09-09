International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.55

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55 and traded as low as C$0.50. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.