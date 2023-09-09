Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,225 shares of company stock worth $39,409,161 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.6 %

INTU stock opened at $550.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $500.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

