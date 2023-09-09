Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $84.41

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and traded as low as $82.04. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF shares last traded at $82.28, with a volume of 53,647 shares changing hands.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

