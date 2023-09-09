Jim Wassil Sells 3,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,982,886.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 1.7 %

Vaxcyte stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.26.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,223 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at $72,080,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 2,164.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,888,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,808,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $68,185,000.

PCVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.