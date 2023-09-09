JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

ASAN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Asana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.31.

Get Asana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Asana

Asana Stock Up 0.9 %

Asana stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,160,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,700,303 shares in the company, valued at $834,840,066.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 507,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $10,160,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,700,303 shares in the company, valued at $834,840,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 801,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,752,809.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,627,500 shares of company stock worth $34,884,950 and have sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. 63.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $712,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 43,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $1,410,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 837,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.