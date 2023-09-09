JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) General Counsel Stacey Friedman Sells 4,310 Shares

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stacey Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $418.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after buying an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

