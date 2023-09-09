JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Cut by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,859,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,325 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $3,894,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,735. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

