Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Lantronix Stock Up 28.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $5.13 on Friday. Lantronix has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $6.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,210,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 141,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

