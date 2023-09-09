Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.48.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $231.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.60. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

