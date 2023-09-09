MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Lifted to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.44.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MTSI opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.81. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $85.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $148.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $312,934.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $213,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,361 shares of company stock worth $725,262 over the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after buying an additional 408,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,924,000 after buying an additional 527,451 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after buying an additional 1,777,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,635,000 after buying an additional 153,759 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.