Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Acquired by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor comprises 3.7% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned 1.59% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,190,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 967,906 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,839,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 450,307 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,187,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 440,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 338,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 242,773 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Magnachip Semiconductor

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $91,023.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 533,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,209.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,198. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 10,888 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $91,023.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 533,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,209.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $344.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

