Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGY. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $27.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $280.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 4,086,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after acquiring an additional 168,670 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,651,000 after acquiring an additional 55,508 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 354,812 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

