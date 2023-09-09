Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MARPS stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $10.95.
Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%.
Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
