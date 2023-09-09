McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.4% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $279.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.40.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.33.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

