McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is SG Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

SG Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,457 shares during the period. McGrath RentCorp accounts for approximately 5.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $16,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total value of $257,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total transaction of $257,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $44,113.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,354.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

MGRC opened at $98.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $111.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.27.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $203.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

