MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.66

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.66 and traded as high as C$25.92. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$25.29, with a volume of 1,317,162 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEG Energy

MEG Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.76.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.605102 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.