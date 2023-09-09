Menard Financial Group LLC Buys 837 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 303.5% in the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

