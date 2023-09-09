Menard Financial Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.5% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $360.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

