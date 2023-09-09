Menard Financial Group LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $271.45 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.61.

View Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.