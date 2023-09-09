Menard Financial Group LLC Has $249,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $491.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.17. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $504.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,399 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

