Menard Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 2.1% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $413.71 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.80 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.77.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.