Menard Financial Group LLC Takes $664,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Charles Schwab makes up 1.5% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

