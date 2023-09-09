Meritage Group LP Invests $232,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 347 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $115,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $690.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $705.57 and a 200-day moving average of $680.94. The firm has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
