Meritage Group LP Purchases Shares of 2,558 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Xylem accounts for 0.0% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Xylem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

