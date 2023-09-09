MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $113.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.63. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $90.68 and a fifty-two week high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider S. Lux 2005 Irrevocable Tr Ann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $1,191,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,458 shares in the company, valued at $73,118,059.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGP Ingredients news, insider S. Lux 2005 Irrevocable Tr Ann sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $1,191,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,458 shares in the company, valued at $73,118,059.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $809,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,780,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,178,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,769 shares of company stock worth $7,579,989. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 289.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

