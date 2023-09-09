Michael C. Kearney Sells 5,735 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $140,163.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,270.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,148.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. Expro Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $396.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.91 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the first quarter worth $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 257.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 973,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 700,963 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,147,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on XPRO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Expro Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expro Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

