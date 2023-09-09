Michael S. Gross Acquires 10,000 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) insider Michael S. Gross bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 227,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.19 on Friday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.12.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. SLR Investment had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 614.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 275.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

SLRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

