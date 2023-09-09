Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,655 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 9.3% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $334.27 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.68.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

