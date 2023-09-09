Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,712 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,785 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.6% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $221,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 341.8% in the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 279,200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,424,556,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 200.7% in the first quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 110,873 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,965,000 after purchasing an additional 74,002 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 19,602 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 187,794 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.8% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $334.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.17. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.