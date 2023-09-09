Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $173.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Get Middleby alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Middleby

Middleby Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $138.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.38. Middleby has a 1-year low of $122.33 and a 1-year high of $162.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. Middleby’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 450 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.32 per share, with a total value of $100,310.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,202.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,950 shares of company stock worth $732,650 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.