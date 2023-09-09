Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Buys 2,495 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $257.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.45. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

