Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE HD opened at $328.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $328.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.20.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.62.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

