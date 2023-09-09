Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,929 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after buying an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,801,441,000 after buying an additional 147,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total value of $3,325,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,876,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,746,002.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock valued at $249,318,692. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.86.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $224.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.39 and a 200-day moving average of $204.13.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

