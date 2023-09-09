Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $259.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.82.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

