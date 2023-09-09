Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $2,578,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 77,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,295,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,739,000 after purchasing an additional 55,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 23.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS Trading Down 0.8 %

STE opened at $222.75 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.49%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.