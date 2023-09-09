Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 1,018 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,310 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

